KS GOP thanks President Donald Trump in farewell message

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Republican Party thanked President Donald Trump in a formal statement released Wednesday.

Kansas GOP Chair Mike Kuckelman praised Trump’s work during his term, specifically pointing to the development of COVID-19 vaccines and his many judicial appointments.

Kansas Republicans are grateful to President Trump,” Kuckelman said. “Under his leadership, the Trump Administration worked to secure our border, protect the unborn and unleash the economy. Our country and world are safer for his leadership, and his accomplishments, particularly his 200+ judicial appointments which will benefit our country for years to come. Even as a pandemic devastated our economy, President Trump promised to produce a vaccine in record time before the end of the year, and he did just that – at warp speed.”

He ended the message with a call for Kansans to make their voices heard and stand against the leaders of the Democratic Party.

“In the coming months and years, we will depend on Republicans in Kansas and around the country to hold fast to the principles that have made this country great again,” Kuckelman added. “We will need to stand strong like never before as Schumer, Pelosi, and Biden push an agenda more radical than we’ve ever seen. And we will need to show our vocal support for our Kansas Republican leaders who are doing the work they were sent to do in Washington, Topeka, and our cities and counties. The work ahead of us will be difficult, but worth it.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.