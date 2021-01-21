KDA to host State Conservation Commission Meeting in February

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host a State Conservation Commission Meeting on Feb. 1.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says the State Conservation Commission will hold its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. virtually. It said the agenda will include a discussion of long-term planning objectives, updates on funding and technical assistance opportunities.

According to the KDA, the SCC is composed of five elected commissioners; two ex officio members that represent the Kansas State University Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, and two appointed members that represent the KDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service. It said the December election resulted in the re-election of two commissioners: John Wunder from Area IV and Andy Larson from Area II.

The KDA said its Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance the state’s natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to assist local governments and individuals in conserving the state’s renewable resources.

The KDA said to request a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate in the online meeting, contact the KDA-DOC at 785-564-6620 or kda.doc@ks.gov.

