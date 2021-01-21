Advertisement

Kansas City unlikely to host second parade if Chiefs win Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs fans gather for a Super Bowl parade and rally in Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City Chiefs fans gather for a Super Bowl parade and rally in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) (KY3)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Chiefs are favorites to bring home another Super Bowl ring, but don’t expect an encore for their 2020 Super Bowl Parade.

Appearing on the University of Kansas Health System’s weekly update, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said it was unlikely we would see a parade if the Chiefs win given the state of COVID-19 in the area.

He also expressed concern over gatherings and celebrations related to possible Chief’s victories, calling the NFL playoffs a “holiday season, part two.”

Morning Media Update 1-19-21

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas joins to talk about how vaccinations are going across the state line. Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman, MD, returns with an update on the vaccination in Kansas.

Posted by The University of Kansas Health System on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

