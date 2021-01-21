Inauguration Day brings handful of demonstrators to Kansas statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With signs in hand and scattered along 10th street, demonstrators made their way to the statehouse Wednesday to respond to Inauguration Day.

“I love my country, I’m a patriot, I’m a patriot that wants our country to go on and live forever as a free country,” said Ed Myers of Newton who held a sign that read “Honk if Socialism Sucks”.

“I love the freedom in this country the freedom to speak and express my opinion.”

Myers said the trip was the chance to display his first amendment rights.

“It makes me feel good when I express my opinion,” he said.

“I get a lot of endorphins released it makes me feel happy that I can do that as a citizen of this country.”

One man who asked to not be identified said he savored the chance to send a message.

“There are so many issues going on and there’s not much getting resolved not much,” he said.

“In order for that to be done for one thing we have to have faith in God again, there are so many things missing out of this society.”

Some demonstrators came to support the new president like three members of the Bonsall family of Topeka.

Their sign featured an acronym spelling “Biden”: benediction, indivisible, democratic, enduring nation.

“We’re here to support the rightful outcome of the true election where everyone makes votes were counted so many times that it’s self-apparent now,” said Graham Bonsall.

“That’s exactly what we’re here for to support the democratically elected president of the United States.”

Wednesday offered Bonsall a teaching moment for his son, Caius.

“I wanted my son to understand that people still have all the rights that we do have to come to these places and to speak our voices,” he said.

“Our voices can be important and can be heard no matter how small they may seem and we just wanted to take place of that democratic power today.”

Regardless of the side, demonstrators vowed to make their voices heard.

“I’m gonna continue to be politically active I have been politically active in my own county hoping to elect conservative Republicans,” Myers said.

“I love my country and I want to express my opinion and I enjoy having the first amendment that allows me to do that.”

“We’ll keep our ears to the ground,” Bonsall remarked.

“Hopefully, the full story starts to clear and we are left with a more functioning democracy even if at the worst case, it just causes everybody to be a little more careful during elections, it’s a win.”

