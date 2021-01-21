HHS sends $2.8 million to Kansas for COVID-19 relief to help fight mental and substance use disorders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has announced that $2.8 million in COVID-19 relief is headed to Kansas.

Senator Roger Marshall says the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has granted $2.8 million in COVID-19 relief funding to Kansas. He said the funding will go to the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services to help with mental health and substance use disorders.

“We in Congress have a responsibility to provide our communities with the resources necessary to fight mental health and substance abuse disorders – particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Senator Marshall. “Over the past year, we have seen organizations across Kansas doing the important work of helping people escape addiction and find hope. This critical grant will help KDADS in this ongoing fight as well.”

According to Sen. Marshall, the emergency grants issued by HHS will go to the state’s efforts to address mental health and substance use disorders during the COIVD-19 pandemic. He said specifically, the purpose of the program is to give crisis intervention services, mental and substance use disorder treatment and other related recovery supports for children and adults that have been impacted by the virus.

Marshall said KDADS developed a comprehensive plan of evidence-based treatment services that include medication-assisted treatment, inpatient treatment, medical and psychiatric assessments, 24-hour mobile crisis teams, peer recovery support services and more. He said telehealth and virtual services will also be provided.

According to Marshall, Congress passed legislation to curb the opioid epidemic but the outbreak of COVID-19 stalled the nation’s road to recovery. He said nationally, reported substance use disorders and mental health issues have been on the rise. He said the CDC reports that over 40% of respondents in a 2020 study of self-reported adverse mental or behavioral health conditions, including anxiety, depression, trauma or stress-related disorders, substance abuse or suicidal ideation. He said compared to 2019, reports of anxiety were around three times higher and reports of depression four times higher in 2020.

