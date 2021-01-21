Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to host COVID-19 update

(KS Governor's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will host a COVID-19 update on Thursday.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will host a news conference at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, to update the state regarding COVID-19. She said she will discuss the state’s current phase in her administration’s COVID-19 framework.

If you cannot view our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook Live.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccine
State gives Kansas counties go-ahead for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Melvin Avery, Terrance Wright and Jaquan Bridges-Alberty were arrested following a Tuesday...
Three arrested following Tuesday night traffic stop in Topeka
Missing Emporia 2-year-old found
Shaun L. Bell, 30, Tanner S. Rathbun, 27, and Morgana K. Thompson, 21, all of Topeka, were...
Trio arrested after deputies respond to burglary early Wednesday north of Topeka
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

SCHD to host virtual COVID-19 update
HHS sends $2.8 million to Kansas for COVID-19 relief to help fight mental and substance use disorders
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-21-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-21-21
James Epps, 37, and Tia Blackford, 25, both of Topeka, were arrested Wednesday after police...
Pair arrested Wednesday after police serve narcotics search warrant in south Topeka