Golden Ave. to close for construction in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will close Golden Ave. for construction.

The City of Topeka says it will be closing Golden Ave. between 11th and 21st St. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 so crews can work in the roadway.

According to the City, this will only be a one day closure. It said advanced signing will be in place and drivers will need to plan for an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.