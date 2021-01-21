Advertisement

Golden Ave. to close for construction in Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will close Golden Ave. for construction.

The City of Topeka says it will be closing Golden Ave. between 11th and 21st St. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 so crews can work in the roadway.

According to the City, this will only be a one day closure. It said advanced signing will be in place and drivers will need to plan for an alternate route.

