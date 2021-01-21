Douglas Co. to begin second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County is now progressing to Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Douglas County says with Governor Laura Kelly’s announcement that counties may proceed to Phase 2 under the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, the Douglas County Unified Command leaders plan to begin vaccination of Douglas Co. residents 65 and over with he first public vaccine clinic scheduled for Jan. 29 at the Douglas Co. Fairgrounds.

“This is all dependent on the availability of doses of the vaccine. Given the large population who would qualify under Phase 2, we expect it will take several weeks to vaccinate everyone in this phase, so we continue to ask for patience from our community members,” said Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Director Dan Partridge. “That said, we are excited to make progress on vaccinating those health care workers and others who qualify under Phase 1 and proceed into Phase 2, including to begin to vaccinate those 65 and older who are most vulnerable to COVID19.”

According to the County, the first public vaccination drive-through clinic will be by appointment and is scheduled for Jan. 29 at the Community Indoor Arena at 1930 Harper St. It said residents 65 and older can schedule an appointment online and enter code: 2ndphase1stdose. It said one appointment per person 65+ is needed and upon the time of booking, the resident will receive detailed instructions of what to bring.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health said it has about 500 appointments available throughout the day. It said if more doses of the vaccine are sent to the county before Jan. 29, appointments will be added and announced when they are available.

“Our partners at LMH Health and Heartland Community Health Center will continue to finish Phase 1 vaccinations as we move to Phase 2,” Partridge said. “As our confidence grows in vaccine supply, LMH Health and Heartland will transition to support the Phase 2 vaccination effort.”

“There is a population of tens of thousands to vaccinate in Phase 2, so it will take several weeks to vaccinate members of this group,” said Business Systems Analyst Charlie Bryan, chair of the Vaccination Planning Unit of Unified Command. “Because residents 65 and older are more likely to experience higher-risk complications of COVID-19, we are starting with vaccinating this group in Phase 2 in our community.”

According to Douglas Co., those that are not able to schedule an appointment as part of the first Phase 2 open clinic can register for alerts at dgcoks.org/emalerts to be notified of enrollment for future clinics.

LDCPH and Unified Command partners said they are also working with organizations that employ high-contact critical workers, including teachers, to plan on how to deliver vaccines to that group when doses are available.

