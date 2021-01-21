Dickinson Co. District Court offices to close for temporary relocation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dickinson County District Court offices will close for a temporary relocation.

Kansas Courts says the Dickinson County District Court offices will close on Monday, Feb. 1, through Wednesday, Feb. 3, as it moves to a temporary location to allow for the renovation of the Dickinson Co. Courthouse.

According to the Court, during the three-day closure, staff can be contacted at dkcdc@8thjd.com, but they will have limited access to process cases. It said hearings scheduled for this time will be rescheduled.

The Court said attorneys of record will be able to access Kansas Courts eFiling and the public will continue to have access to case information at the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal.

According to the Court, the offices will reopen on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 619 N. Rogers, in Abilene. It said mail should be sent to Dickinson County District Court, P.O. Box 127, Abilene, KS 67410.

The Court said renovations to the courthouse are expected to take at least six months.

