City of Manhattan to host Commission work session

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will host a City Commission Work Session.

The City of Manhattan says it will host a City Commission Work Session on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 5:30 p.m. It said seating for the public is limited to 29 residents due to COVID-19 protocols.

According to the session’s agenda, department heads will be updating the commission regarding what they did in 2020 and what they plan to do in 2021. Departments to present to the commission are as follows:

City Manager’s Office

Organization Excellence Initiative

Manhattan Regional Airport

Community Development

Fire and Risk Reduction

Finance

Human Resources

Legal

Public Works

Parks and Recreation Administration

Douglass Center

Flint Hills Discovery Center and Sunset Zoo

Parks and Animal Shelter

