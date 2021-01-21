Advertisement

City of Manhattan to host Commission work session

(Source: The City of Manhattan)
(Source: The City of Manhattan)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will host a City Commission Work Session.

The City of Manhattan says it will host a City Commission Work Session on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 5:30 p.m. It said seating for the public is limited to 29 residents due to COVID-19 protocols.

According to the session’s agenda, department heads will be updating the commission regarding what they did in 2020 and what they plan to do in 2021. Departments to present to the commission are as follows:

  • City Manager’s Office
  • Organization Excellence Initiative
  • Manhattan Regional Airport
  • Community Development
  • Fire and Risk Reduction
  • Finance
  • Human Resources
  • Legal
  • Public Works
  • Parks and Recreation Administration
  • Douglass Center
  • Flint Hills Discovery Center and Sunset Zoo
  • Parks and Animal Shelter

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccine
State gives Kansas counties go-ahead for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office arrested Alexander Aguilar, Aaron Burge and John Conley...
Shawnee Co. Sheriffs Office arrests three men for purchasing sexual relations
Melvin Avery, Terrance Wright and Jaquan Bridges-Alberty were arrested following a Tuesday...
Three arrested following Tuesday night traffic stop in Topeka
Shaun L. Bell, 30, Tanner S. Rathbun, 27, and Morgana K. Thompson, 21, all of Topeka, were...
Trio arrested after deputies respond to burglary early Wednesday north of Topeka
COVID-19 Resources

Latest News

Sen. Roger Marshall was given the Friend of the Farm Bureau award for work he did in Congress.
Kansas Farm Bureau honors Sen. Roger Marshall for work done in Congress
Washburn University to resume in-person classes in February
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric...
Chiefs’s Bieniemy named Sporting News Coordinator of the Year
Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec to discuss Family Park at upcoming virtual Board meeting