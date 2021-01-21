City of Manhattan to host Commission work session
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will host a City Commission Work Session.
The City of Manhattan says it will host a City Commission Work Session on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 5:30 p.m. It said seating for the public is limited to 29 residents due to COVID-19 protocols.
According to the session’s agenda, department heads will be updating the commission regarding what they did in 2020 and what they plan to do in 2021. Departments to present to the commission are as follows:
- City Manager’s Office
- Organization Excellence Initiative
- Manhattan Regional Airport
- Community Development
- Fire and Risk Reduction
- Finance
- Human Resources
- Legal
- Public Works
- Parks and Recreation Administration
- Douglass Center
- Flint Hills Discovery Center and Sunset Zoo
- Parks and Animal Shelter
