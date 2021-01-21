Advertisement

City of Emporia extends mask mandate into late February

Emporia will continue its mask mandate until Feb. 23 after action taken at Wednesday night's...
Emporia will continue its mask mandate until Feb. 23 after action taken at Wednesday night's city commission meeting, KVOE Radio said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia will continue its COVID-19 mask mandate for at least another month, city leaders decided Wednesday evening.

KVOE Radio reports that Emporia city commissioners voted unanimously on Wednesday night to approve extending the mandate through Feb. 23.

No changes were made to the language or contents of the ordinance, which is designed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

As a result, people in Emporia will still be required to wear masks in certain circumstances, including in indoor and outdoor public places where social distancing can’t be maintained and any time health-care services are being received.

KVOE says this is the fourth extension of the ordinance since it was implemented in August.

