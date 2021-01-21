Chiefs’s Bieniemy named Sporting News Coordinator of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been named the Sporting News Coordinator of the Year, the site announced Thursday.

Leading the Chiefs’ offensive charge, Bieniemy ranked first in the NFL in total offense as OC in 2018 and 2020, and sixth in 2019.

The reigning Super Bowl champs are currently tied for third in the league in touchdowns scored, tied for second in lowest number of interceptions, and first in passing yards with 5,005.

Bieniemy has reportedly interviewed for six of the seven NFL head coaching positions available; all have been filled, except for the Houston Texans.

