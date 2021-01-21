Advertisement

Chiefs’s Bieniemy named Sporting News Coordinator of the Year

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric...
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy gestures during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, in Kansas City, Mo. The Browns are interviewing Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy Friday, Jan. 3, 2010, in Kansas City for their head coaching vacancy, the club announced.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) (KY3)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been named the Sporting News Coordinator of the Year, the site announced Thursday.

Leading the Chiefs’ offensive charge, Bieniemy ranked first in the NFL in total offense as OC in 2018 and 2020, and sixth in 2019.

The reigning Super Bowl champs are currently tied for third in the league in touchdowns scored, tied for second in lowest number of interceptions, and first in passing yards with 5,005.

Bieniemy has reportedly interviewed for six of the seven NFL head coaching positions available; all have been filled, except for the Houston Texans.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccine
State gives Kansas counties go-ahead for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office arrested Alexander Aguilar, Aaron Burge and John Conley...
Shawnee Co. Sheriffs Office arrests three men for purchasing sexual relations
Melvin Avery, Terrance Wright and Jaquan Bridges-Alberty were arrested following a Tuesday...
Three arrested following Tuesday night traffic stop in Topeka
Shaun L. Bell, 30, Tanner S. Rathbun, 27, and Morgana K. Thompson, 21, all of Topeka, were...
Trio arrested after deputies respond to burglary early Wednesday north of Topeka
COVID-19 Resources

Latest News

This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Emily “Emmy” Punches from...
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Burlingame Emily Punches
This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Emily “Emmy” Punches from...
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Emily Punches
Kansas City Chiefs fans gather for a Super Bowl parade and rally in Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City unlikely to host second parade if Chiefs win Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of...
Chiefs’ Mahomes practices, remains in concussion protocol