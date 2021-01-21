Advertisement

Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?

Health officials say both doses should be of the same vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccines rolling out in the United States, the United Kingdom and other parts of the world so far require two shots given a few weeks apart.

In the U.S. where Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being distributed, health officials say the vaccines are not interchangeable. In England where shots by Pfizer and AstraZeneca are available, officials also say the doses should be consistent.

But in the rare event that the same kind isn’t available or if it’s not known what was given for the first shot, English officials say it’s OK to give whichever vaccine is available for the second shot. Since the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines focus on the spike protein that coats the coronavirus, they say a mismatched dose is better than partial protection.

But without any studies, vaccine doses should not be mixed, said Naor Bar-Zeev, a vaccine expert at Johns Hopkins University.

If people do happen to get a different vaccine for their second shot by accident, Bar-Zeev said it is likely “to work fine and likely to be well tolerated,” but evidence is needed to be sure.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.

Read previous Viral Questions:

Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve had the virus?

If I’ve already had the coronavirus, can I get it again?

How quickly do I need a second vaccine shot?

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccine
State gives Kansas counties go-ahead for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office arrested Alexander Aguilar, Aaron Burge and John Conley...
Shawnee Co. Sheriffs Office arrests three men for purchasing sexual relations
Melvin Avery, Terrance Wright and Jaquan Bridges-Alberty were arrested following a Tuesday...
Three arrested following Tuesday night traffic stop in Topeka
Shaun L. Bell, 30, Tanner S. Rathbun, 27, and Morgana K. Thompson, 21, all of Topeka, were...
Trio arrested after deputies respond to burglary early Wednesday north of Topeka
COVID-19 Resources

Latest News

Snow chance Sunday & Monday
Thursday night forecast: Colder Friday and snow chance Sunday
13 News at Six
Raymond Coffman was arrested and charged on Thursday for the sexual abuse of six female minors.
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in summer sexual abuse of minors investigation
Capper Foundation receives gift
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden halts border wall building after Trump’s final surge