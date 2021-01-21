Advertisement

AG Schmidt nominates new Medicaid inspector general

(Gray Media)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt has made a nomination for the new Medicaid inspector general.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has nominated Steven D. Anderson to serve as inspector general for the Kansas Medicaid program.

According to Schmidt, following a national search, he formally sent Anderson’s nomination to the Kansas Senate for consideration the week of Jan. 19. He said by law, Anderson may not begin serving as Medicaid inspector general unless and until confirmed by the Senate.

The Attorney General said Anderson would replace Sarah Fertic who resigned in July of 2020 to become director of Kansas’ Medicaid program within the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Schmidt said Anderson, who has spent over three decades in state and federal government, has served since 2016 as a special agent and supervisor of the investigative staff of the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division. He said Anderson often coordinates issues within the program with other state agencies, including the KDHE and the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

Schmidt said he is confident that Anderson will lead the Office of Inspector General professionally and independently.

“Steve’s extensive experience as a watchdog over federal and state government programs make him the best choice to serve as Medicaid Inspector General for Kansas,” Schmidt said. “His familiarity with the Medicaid program, as well as his investigatory skills, will prove invaluable in strengthening the Office of Medicaid Inspector General to more rigorously oversee the integrity and accountability of the Medicaid program in Kansas.”

According to Schmidt, before joining the Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division, Anderson served as a special agent in charge for the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Department of Education and as an assistant special agent for the General Services Administration. He said Anderson also served as a special agent for the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. He said Anderson earned a bachelor of science degree in human resource management from Park University.

Schmidt said that while the inspector general is under the jurisdiction of the attorney general, the law requires that the inspector general “shall be independent and free from political influence.” He said the inspector general serves a fixed term of office and may be removed by the attorney general only for cause, such as misconduct.

