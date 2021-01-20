Winds backing off tonight, still mild & sunny Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Winds will begin backing off during the evening time frame tonight. Lows tonight will fall into the 20s. We will have clear conditions and light winds. Patchy frost may develop tonight.

Thursday: Sunny skies. Highs in the 50s once again. Winds will be light and variable during the morning hours, becoming a northerly wind at 5-10mph during the afternoon.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy with lows in the 20s. Winds will be from the N at 5mph becoming calm during the late evening hours.

We will continue to see lots of sunshine through Friday afternoon. Clouds begin building in late Friday. An active weather pattern is looking more likely starting this weekend and into next week.

This weekend will be cooler and mostly cloudy with highs being more seasonable back into the 40s.

There are some chances of precipitation Saturday through Monday. Models are struggling to agree on how widespread the precipitation will be, and what type it will be as its falling. Current thinking is Saturday will be mostly dry (we could still see a shower or snow shower), do not be surprised if in the next day or so a chance of precipitation is added back into the 8 day. Sunday we may see scattered rain showers changing to light snow Sunday night into Monday.

Next week we may continue to see active weather. Monday, scattered rain and snow showers will be possible early in the day before drying out early Monday afternoon. Current model data is showing more chances for some wintry mix late Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday, light snow will be possible. We are still many days out so forecasts will continue to change as we get new data. Keep checking back over the next few days!

Taking Action: Enjoy the nice weather on Thursday! We are setting up for a more active weather pattern so monitor the forecast for precipitation chances this weekend and next week.

