Wednesday forecast: Breezy and mild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The mild weather we’ve had so far this week continues today and tomorrow with highs in the 50s. A cold front tomorrow afternoon will bring temperatures back to reality by Friday. Take advantage of the sun the rest of the work week because there may not be much of it if at all between this weekend and early next week with a lot of cloud cover.

Confidence remains low on precipitation chances this weekend into early next week. Because of that didn’t want to completely change the 8 day from yesterday. Did get rid of the rain/snow mix Saturday night but don’t be surprised if we have to put the chance back in later. There’s also a chance we have to put in a precipitation chance on Saturday and/or Monday. Models continue to offer different scenarios on how widespread precipitation will be between Saturday through Monday so keep checking back daily for updates. See video for a full break down of the model comparisons and scenarios.

Today: Plenty of sun. Some models are indicating some cloud cover this afternoon especially south of I-70. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S/SW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph. Due to the strong winds and expected lower relative humidity values there is an elevated fire danger risk, outdoor burning is discouraged.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 20s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds SW/N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Highs around 40°.

Will keep Saturday dry for now however there does remain at least a slight chance of precipitation. Low confidence on specific details including how widespread precipitation will be and even what precipitation type. Highs are expected to be in the low 40s despite the cloud cover with highs more in the mid 40s on Sunday despite a mild start with temperatures starting out above freezing for most spots. This will be important for any precipitation that may fall Saturday night into Sunday in that it’ll mainly be rain.

Will keep a chance for rain on Sunday but still not convinced on if it’ll rain or not based on the model differences or at least how widespread it will be and due to consistency from our forecast so far this week will keep a rain/snow mix in the 8 day for Sunday night but will keep an eye on Monday as to whether precipitation lingers or if it stays in southern Kansas as one model indicates.

Taking Action:

The fire danger risk is high to very high today due to lower relative humidity values and the strong winds. Outdoor burning or any fire related activities are not recommended.

Take advantage of the rest of the work week with the sun before overcast skies settle in this weekend and these next 2 days with highs in the 50s

Confidence on this weekend’s storm system remains low on specific details so keep checking back daily for updates.



