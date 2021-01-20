Unemployment claims stay unanswered for some, WalletHub study shows increase in claims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An updated WalletHub study shows Kansas with the biggest jump in unemployment claims from the beginning of 2020 up until last week and number of claims in the last week.

The change for claims from beginning of 2020 to last week is a 3,200% increase and It also has Kansas with a nearly 3,000% increase in unemployment claims in the week of Jan. 4, 2021 compared to Jan. 7, 2019.

One Kansan, who did not want to be named, reached out to 13 News for help.

They said, “I’m owed $4,200 and that is a lot when you have a family and you are behind on everything and it’s just really disheartening and it’s more than frustrating. It’s caused a lot of stress, a lot and we can’t get any concrete answers.”

WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez said COVID-19 had an impact, but was not the sole reason for the spike over the year.

“Kansas is not the state with the most number of cases or the most number of deaths and yet it does see one of the largest numbers in unemployment,” she said. “What it does have the most to do with tends to be industry.”

The Kansas Department of Labor said the unemployment claim backlog is down from 25,000 in June to a little more than 700.

KDOL’s Facebook page states they received guidance from the United States Department of Labor on paying out an extra $300 included in the Continued Assistance act. They wrote they expect to see these programs in place in the coming days and weeks.

13 News continues to receive complaints from Kansans about not receiving any benefits or information and one Kansan, Cheryl, said she’ll believe it when she sees it. She said she has called for help 3,000 times in the last month, even going as high as 492 times in one day.

“I mean I don’t expect to get it all at once, but the two-something a week would help. I just wish they would see how it affects people,” she said.

The anonymous viewer said she’s given up calling KDOL. She went as far as reaching out to a senator, and the governor.

“I’ve called all the way up to 200-and-some calls a day and I don’t have time for that. I have a remote learner at home I’m trying to home school, it’s been a nightmare to be quite frank with you,” they said. “It’s just been crazy.”

Gonzalez believes there are positives as the state continues to distribute vaccines and believes that states have had a year now with this increase where they they were backed up and now have reorganized and gotten some new systems in place to help expedite the process of claims.

“That’s at least better news than it was back in March. That states are little more prepared now,” she said.

Gonzalez also said to look to ways to mitigate other costs like discussing rent payments with a landlord, checking in with credit card companies on ways to work with credit debt, etc.

KDOL also continues attempting to stop fraudulent claims. As of Jan. 5th, they’ve stopped more than 253-thousand fraudulent claims -- which is about 2,300 every day.

13 News reached out to KDOL for an interview. They said they will give out their updated numbers this week.

For the WalletHub study: HERE

To make a claim to KDOL: HERE

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.