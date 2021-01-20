Advertisement

Trio arrested after deputies respond to burglary early Wednesday north of Topeka

Shaun L. Bell, 30, Tanner S. Rathbun, 27, and Morgana K. Thompson, 21, all of Topeka, were...
Shaun L. Bell, 30, Tanner S. Rathbun, 27, and Morgana K. Thompson, 21, all of Topeka, were arrested early Wednesday when Shawnee County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a burglary north of the capital city, authorities said.(Shawn Wheat | SNCO Sheriffs Office)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Three individuals -- two men and a woman -- were arrested early Wednesday after Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress north of Topeka, authorities said.

The trio were arrested in connection with multiple offenses, said Shawnee County sheriff’s Lt. Todd Stallbaumer.

Stallbaumer said deputies responded around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday to the area of N.W. 43rd and Gibson Street regarding a vehicle burglary in progress. The location was about two blocks west of N.W. 43rd and Brickyard Road.

Deputies arrived and located three suspects, Stallbaumer said.

The three were identified as Shaun L. Bell, 30; Tanner S. Rathbun, 27; and Morgana K. Thompson, 21, all from Topeka.

The three were arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

A handgun was recovered that was reported stolen through the Topeka Police Department, Stallbaumer said

Additionally, deputies recovered a stolen Hyundai Accent passenger car at the scene, along with several power tools.

• Bell was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felon in possession of a firearm; felony theft; burglary; and possession of stolen property.

• Rathbun was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felony theft; burglary; and possession of stolen property.

• Thompson was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with interference; driving on a suspended license; and registration violations.

This incident is still under investigation.

