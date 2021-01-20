Topeka organizations team up for #KSbeatsthevirus campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local organizations are teaming up to encourage community members to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The League of Women Voters Topeka, the Topeka NAACP, and LULAC have joined the Kansas Leadership Center’s statewide #KSbeatsthevirus project by installing two billboards and initiating a social media campaign.

The billboards encourage Topekans to wear masks, social distance, wash hands and get tested -- there is one in English at 27th and California, and one in Spanish on 6th and Lawrence.

The social media campaign involves organization members, friends and family posting information about COVID-19 testing, vaccination and ways to stay healthy on their social media accounts.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.