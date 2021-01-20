Advertisement

Topeka organizations team up for #KSbeatsthevirus campaign

#KsBeatsTheVirus billboard
#KsBeatsTheVirus billboard(wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local organizations are teaming up to encourage community members to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The League of Women Voters Topeka, the Topeka NAACP, and LULAC have joined the Kansas Leadership Center’s statewide #KSbeatsthevirus project by installing two billboards and initiating a social media campaign.

The billboards encourage Topekans to wear masks, social distance, wash hands and get tested -- there is one in English at 27th and California, and one in Spanish on 6th and Lawrence.

The social media campaign involves organization members, friends and family posting information about COVID-19 testing, vaccination and ways to stay healthy on their social media accounts.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Emporia 2-year-old found
Topeka Mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Topeka to close parts of Kansas Ave.
Josuah L. Herr, 39, of Topeka. was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with a...
Man booked into jail after Tuesday morning burglary, foot chase south of downtown Topeka
COVID-19 Resources

Latest News

Manhattan fire crews are working to extinguish a blaze at the Hampton Inn.
Manhattan Fire Department fights afternoon hotel fire
COVID-19 vaccine
State gives Kansas counties go-ahead for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Former court clerk sentenced for misuse of public funds
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of...
Chiefs’ Mahomes practices, remains in concussion protocol