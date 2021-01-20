Advertisement

Topeka Metro not reducing services

(Phil Anderson)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro will not cut any bus routes.

The agency’s board had previously discussed service reductions, but Tuesday voted not to move forward with them.

Topeka Metro General Manager Bob Nugent says they will examine where their ridership and revenue sit when fares are reinstated.

“After months of operating fare-free,” Nugent said,” we need to see where both our ridership and revenues will be after fares are reinstated.”

After waiving fares for most of 2020, the board voted in December to reinstate them. Fares will be needed for bus rides starting February 1.

