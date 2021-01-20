Advertisement

Topeka groups join statewide campaign to slow spread of COVID-19

(FILE)
(FILE)(WWNY)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County (LWVTSC) is collaborating with the Topeka NAACP and the League of United Latin American Citizens to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The groups are installing two billboards and starting a social media campaign as part of the Kansas Leadership Center’s statewide #KSBeatsTheVirus project.

They said the billboards will encourage Topekans to wear masks, social distance, wash their hands, and get tested. They are located at 27th and California in English and a Spanish billboard at 6th and Lawrence.

The League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County President, Vicki Arnett said, “LWVTSC members and partners are dedicated to civic engagement. During this pandemic, it is important for us to share accurate and timely public health messages to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Missing Emporia 2-year-old found
An early-morning fire on Tuesday destroyed a house at 1119 S.W. Clay. Five adult occupants were...
Five people escape early-morning house fire in central Topeka
Topeka to close parts of Kansas Ave.
COVID-19 Resources

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-20-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-20-21
A 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with a December burglary and theft from a pharmacy...
Man arrested in December burglary and theft from Atchison pharmacy
The Emporia Rescue Mission is getting closer to moving into a building that formerly housed the...
Emporia Rescue Mission getting closer to moving to new location
An 87-year-old Garden City man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash in Rush County...
Garden City man killed in head-on crash Tuesday in western Kansas