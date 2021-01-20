Topeka groups join statewide campaign to slow spread of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County (LWVTSC) is collaborating with the Topeka NAACP and the League of United Latin American Citizens to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The groups are installing two billboards and starting a social media campaign as part of the Kansas Leadership Center’s statewide #KSBeatsTheVirus project.

They said the billboards will encourage Topekans to wear masks, social distance, wash their hands, and get tested. They are located at 27th and California in English and a Spanish billboard at 6th and Lawrence.

The League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County President, Vicki Arnett said, “LWVTSC members and partners are dedicated to civic engagement. During this pandemic, it is important for us to share accurate and timely public health messages to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

