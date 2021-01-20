Three arrested following Tuesday night traffic stop in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop in Shawnee County on Tuesday night.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old, 28-year-old and 23-year-old are all in custody and facing multiple felony charges after a traffic stop near SW Montara Parkway and SW Towerview Lane on Tuesday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, just before midnight, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2009 Dodge Charger near SW Montara Parkway and SW Towerview Ln. It said during the investigation, firearms and drugs were found inside the vehicle. As a result, it said Melvin C. Avery, 25, Terrance J. Wright, 28, and Jaquan D.J. Bridges-Alberty, 23, all of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. It said the following charges are pending:

Melvin C. Avery Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon Multiple felony drug charges Traffic violations

Terrance J. Wright Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon Multiple felony drug charges

Jaquan D.J. Bridges-Alberty Multiple felony drug charges



The Sheriff’s Office also said the Bridges-Alberty had a misdemeanor warrant out of the City of Topeka.

