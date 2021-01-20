Advertisement

Three arrested following Tuesday night traffic stop in Topeka

Melvin Avery, Terrance Wright and Jaquan Bridges-Alberty were arrested following a Tuesday...
Melvin Avery, Terrance Wright and Jaquan Bridges-Alberty were arrested following a Tuesday night traffic stop.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop in Shawnee County on Tuesday night.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old, 28-year-old and 23-year-old are all in custody and facing multiple felony charges after a traffic stop near SW Montara Parkway and SW Towerview Lane on Tuesday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, just before midnight, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2009 Dodge Charger near SW Montara Parkway and SW Towerview Ln. It said during the investigation, firearms and drugs were found inside the vehicle. As a result, it said Melvin C. Avery, 25, Terrance J. Wright, 28, and Jaquan D.J. Bridges-Alberty, 23, all of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. It said the following charges are pending:

  • Melvin C. Avery
    • Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon
    • Multiple felony drug charges
    • Traffic violations
  • Terrance J. Wright
    • Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon
    • Multiple felony drug charges
  • Jaquan D.J. Bridges-Alberty
    • Multiple felony drug charges

The Sheriff’s Office also said the Bridges-Alberty had a misdemeanor warrant out of the City of Topeka.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Emporia 2-year-old found
Topeka Mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Topeka to close parts of Kansas Ave.
An early-morning fire on Tuesday destroyed a house at 1119 S.W. Clay. Five adult occupants were...
Five people escape early-morning house fire in central Topeka
Josuah L. Herr, 39, of Topeka. was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with a...
Man booked into jail after Tuesday morning burglary, foot chase south of downtown Topeka

Latest News

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Marshall, Davids, Estes attend inauguration of President Joe Biden
Michael Vincent
Man in custody after stolen vehicle recovered in North Topeka
Topeka Rescue Mission (WIBW)
Point in Time Count of Homeless Persons
First Alert Mild
Wednesday forecast: Breezy and mild