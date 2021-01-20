Advertisement

State Treasurer Lynn Rogers to deliver Senate Bill 15 testimony

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will deliver a testimony regarding Senate Bill 15 on Thursday.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he will deliver testimony on Thursday, Jan. 21, to the Senate Financial Institutions Committee regarding Senate Bill No. 15, which establishes an additional linked deposit program to be administered by the Treasurer’s Office.

Rogers says the testimony will be delivered virtually at 9:30 a.m.

If you cannot view our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook Live.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Emporia 2-year-old found
Topeka Mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Topeka to close parts of Kansas Ave.
Josuah L. Herr, 39, of Topeka. was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with a...
Man booked into jail after Tuesday morning burglary, foot chase south of downtown Topeka
COVID-19 Resources

Latest News

Vaccine PSA - City of Topeka
City of Topeka shares vaccine PSA
Vaccine PSA - City of Topeka
City of Topeka - Vaccine PSA
Topeka Metro not reducing services
Kansas releases COVID-19 vaccine dashboard