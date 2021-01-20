State Treasurer Lynn Rogers to deliver Senate Bill 15 testimony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will deliver a testimony regarding Senate Bill 15 on Thursday.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he will deliver testimony on Thursday, Jan. 21, to the Senate Financial Institutions Committee regarding Senate Bill No. 15, which establishes an additional linked deposit program to be administered by the Treasurer’s Office.

Rogers says the testimony will be delivered virtually at 9:30 a.m.

If you cannot view our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook Live.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.