State gives Kansas counties go-ahead for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas counties are cleared to begin Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations, the governor’s office confirms.

Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will provide further details at a Thursday afternoon news conference. Riley County already announced it will begin limited vaccinations Thursday for persons over age 65 who’ve contacted their health department.

According to the governor’s office, each county health department will control specifics of how the next phase progresses. The state has issued guidelines that Phase 2 should include all people age 65 or older; people living and working in congregate settings, including prisons and homeless shelters; and certain critical workers, such as law enforcement officers, first responders, teachers, and grocery store workers. However, given the limited supplies of vaccines, counties may elect to focus first on only certain portions of those eligible, such as the elderly, before expanding to other segments.

The state unveiled a new COVID-19 vaccination dashboard Wednesday. It includes information on the number of doses administered and distributed and a breakdown by age groups. The governor’s office says it expects to launch an online “provider finder” so people can find places near them that are giving the vaccine. Kansas is part of the federal government’s pharmacy partnership for administering vaccine in long-term care facilities. The governor’s office says the feds plan a similar retail pharmacy partnership for community distribution. They say the state has submitted its list of pharmacies that may participate but is still awaiting federal approval.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.