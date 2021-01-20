Sen. Moran urges President Biden, Congress to improve lives of veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is urging President Joe Biden and Congress to work together to improve the lives of the nation’s veterans.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, says he has congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States and urged him to work with Congress on behalf of America’s veterans.

“As you well know from your own family’s experience, there is no greater calling in government than to honor the service of the men and women who volunteered to keep us free,” wrote Sen. Moran. “The job of your nominee to be Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, is a significant one. VA is in the midst of the greatest transformational change since the end of World War II, a change occurring during the worst pandemic in over 100 years. As he and I briefly discussed, passing laws is the easy part. Faithful execution of those laws is what will ultimately improve the lives of veterans in Kansas and all across the country.”

Sen. Moran said caring for veterans has always unified parties during his time in Congress and he hopes this continues under Biden’s new leadership.

