Riley County: Phase 2 vaccinations set to begin

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County says the state of Kansas has given the clearance to begin vaccinating people in Phase 2. Those age 65 and older who signed up to receive the vaccine will be contacted directly by the Riley County health department on how and when to receive the first dose of the vaccine. All licensed healthcare professionals in Riley County have had the opportunity to be vaccinated

Five additional COVID-related deaths have been identified since the last report on Friday, January 15. The individuals ranged in age from 46 to 85. The total number of deaths in Riley County is 28. Riley County has identified 127 new positive cases and 306 additional recoveries since the last report. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 12 positive patients, one of whom is in the Intensive Care Unit.

Riley County will send vaccine notifications later today to a limited number of people through text, email, and by phone to eligible people who signed up. The notice will include links to more information as well as forms to print and fill out before you arrive for your vaccine. Forms will be available on site as well.

Anyone included in Phase 1 who has not received their first dose, is still eligible and should contact the Riley County Health Department at covid19vaccine@rileycountyks.gov

You can sign up to receive the coronavirus vaccine through their website here: www.RileyCountyKS.gov/VaccineRequest or call Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.: (785) 565-6560.

Phase 2 includes:

Adults 65 and Older

First Responders

K-12 Teachers and Staff

Licensed Child Care, Preschools, After School Care, Child Care Licensing Staff

Emergency Shelter and Domestic Violence Homes, Adult Group Care Homes, Residential Treatment Centers, Adult and Child Protective Services

KDHE continues to provide testing for all Kansans with no out of pocket fees. As part of the Kansas Unified Testing Strategy, WellHealth will continue to provide free saliva-based testing today and every day, except Sundays, holidays, and severe weather days from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at CiCo Park in Manhattan. This testing has been extended through March 20, 2021. Appointments are recommended and can be made online at https://www.gogettested.com/kansas . In addition to WellHealth, if a person has a referral from their doctor’s office and makes an appointment, they can receive rapid testing at the Health Department.

Drive-up flu shots are available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/flu

For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus , follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.

For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at: https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions

Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov

