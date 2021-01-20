Advertisement

Riley County Law Board is now predominately female.

Caption
By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time since it was formed in 1974, the Riley County Law Board is now predominately female.

Two of the three new board members sworn in are female, with Kathryn Focke, Patricia Hudgins, and John Ford joining Linda Morse, BeEtta Stoney, Robert Ward, and Barry Wilkerson on the board.

Lieutenant Joshua Spencer was honored with a plaque while his wife pinned on his new badge, becoming a certified training officer, and dedication to the department led to his promotion to Lieutenant.

Officer Mark Cusimano was presented a Meritorious Service Award for his role during a 9-1-1 call, where a 6-year-old girl was choking on a candy.

Officer Cusimano instructed the father of the child on how to properly perform the Heimlich maneuver and kept the child calm until Riley County EMS could arrive at the scene.

“Officer Cusimano’s calm in the face of a family’s medical crisis reflects great credit upon himself and the Department.” Riley County Police Department, director, Dennis P Butler says.

The Riley County Law Board meets in person, with limited seating and face masks required, the next meeting will be on Tuesday, February 16th.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Laura Kelly Unified Testing Strategies
Gov. Kelly closing Capitol Complex, administration buildings Tuesday and Wednesday
COVID-19 Resources
Topeka Mayor tests positive for COVID-19
William L. Bari
Topeka man arrested on meth count in Jackson County
2-year-old Kyrese Cabrera-Downs was last seen with his grandmother, Jessica Downs
Emporia Police looking for missing child

Latest News

Councilman Mike Padila elected as deputy mayor
Kansas State forward Davion Bradford (21) grabs a rebound in front of Oklahoma forward Kur...
Harmon, Harkless lead Oklahoma to 76-50 win over K-State
January 2021 Riley County Law Board Meeting
The Kansas statehouse on Tuesday, January 19, 2021
KS law enforcement boosts security ahead of Inauguration Day