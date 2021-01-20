MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time since it was formed in 1974, the Riley County Law Board is now predominately female.

Two of the three new board members sworn in are female, with Kathryn Focke, Patricia Hudgins, and John Ford joining Linda Morse, BeEtta Stoney, Robert Ward, and Barry Wilkerson on the board.

Lieutenant Joshua Spencer was honored with a plaque while his wife pinned on his new badge, becoming a certified training officer, and dedication to the department led to his promotion to Lieutenant.

Officer Mark Cusimano was presented a Meritorious Service Award for his role during a 9-1-1 call, where a 6-year-old girl was choking on a candy.

Officer Cusimano instructed the father of the child on how to properly perform the Heimlich maneuver and kept the child calm until Riley County EMS could arrive at the scene.

“Officer Cusimano’s calm in the face of a family’s medical crisis reflects great credit upon himself and the Department.” Riley County Police Department, director, Dennis P Butler says.

The Riley County Law Board meets in person, with limited seating and face masks required, the next meeting will be on Tuesday, February 16th.

