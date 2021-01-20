Advertisement

Riley County announces new Public Information Officer, Alice Massimi to her role in the newly added position.(Riley County | WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With the COVID-19 pandemic, it became clear to Riley County officials having a Public Information officer would be an asset for the community.

After months of having Vivienne Uccello, public information officer for the City of Manhattan, as the interim Riley County Public Information officer, the county has now hired Alice Massimi to fill the role.

Coming from Washington D.C., Massimi was Executive Producer of Connecting Vets, which provides news and resources for veterans.

Massimi earned a Master’s degree in Strategic Communications from American University, alongside a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcasting and Mass Communications from the State University of New York of Oswego, and a professional certificate in Social Media Management from Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies.

Continuing to provide open communications to the community is an important role in maintaining trust in the local government.

With the new Public Information Officer position, the county will continue to provide important information and updates to continue to build the relationship with the community members of Riley County.

