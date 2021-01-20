Point in Time Count of Homeless Persons

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is preparing for this year’s point in time count of the homeless. The count will be held on Wednesday, January 27 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The PIT Count is a count/report required by the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as part of the local Topeka/Shawnee County Continuum of Care (CoC) funding. Surveys are given to those who are unsheltered, in emergency shelters like the Topeka Rescue Mission, and also transitional housing. The idea is to better understand the number and characteristics of those experiencing homelessness in the community. It is a snapshot of a single night in January.

According to a news release from the city, homelessness is on the rise in Kansas and across the country. The Topeka Rescue Mission has seen record numbers of guests in the shelter. The biggest increase has been in persons with mental health challenges during COVID.

“During this pandemic, it is important to continue with the homeless count to ensure we are putting our resources in initiatives that help the most vulnerable,” said Corrie Wright, Division Director of Housing Services for the City of Topeka.

Persons experiencing homelessness or if you know someone who is that wish to take the survey should call (785) 368-0168 between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27th. Interviewers will also be available at the City Offices -- Holliday Building 620 SE Madison, Holliday Conference Room from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27th.

