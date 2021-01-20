Advertisement

Marshall, Davids, Estes attend inauguration of President Joe Biden

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall and Representatives Sharice Davids and Ron Estes were present at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Senator Roger Marshall sent out a tweet on Wednesday morning from Washington, D.C., where he says he hopes the nation can now focus on getting the COVID-19 vaccine to those who want and need it, recovering jobs and opening the economy back up to pre-pandemic levels.

“Today, my wife Laina and I joined all Americans to witness the Constitutional transition of power to President Joe Biden,” said Senator Marshall. “It is important that both sides of the political spectrum continue to lower the national temperature and recognize opportunities for common good. I have hope that we can work with the new Administration on behalf of Kansas as we tackle extremely pressing issues facing our nation including getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of everyone who wants and needs it, boosting job recovery, and opening businesses and our economy back up to the historic levels we saw before the pandemic.”

Representative Sharice Davids also sent out a tweet from the nation’s capital saying she is ready to see the nation put community first, where facts, science and unity matter.

“We have the opportunity right now to turn the page on the past four years and begin a new chapter of American history - one where we put community first, where facts and science matter, where we focus on what unites us instead of divides us,” said Rep. Davids. “I’m rooting for President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris’ success, and I look forward to working with them and their new Administration to fight this virus and Build Back Better than before.”

Representative Ron Estes tweeted that witnessing the traditional transfer of power was an honor and that he is looking forward to focusing on reopening the economy.

Rep. Tracey Mann sent out a heartfelt thank you to the Kansas National Guardsmen that kept D.C. safe. It was unclear if he was in the nation’s capital at the time.

Rep. Jake LaTurner and Sen. Jerry Moran have yet to make their thoughts of Wednesday’s events known.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Emporia 2-year-old found
Topeka Mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Topeka to close parts of Kansas Ave.
An early-morning fire on Tuesday destroyed a house at 1119 S.W. Clay. Five adult occupants were...
Five people escape early-morning house fire in central Topeka
Josuah L. Herr, 39, of Topeka. was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with a...
Man booked into jail after Tuesday morning burglary, foot chase south of downtown Topeka

Latest News

Melvin Avery, Terrance Wright and Jaquan Bridges-Alberty were arrested following a Tuesday...
Three arrested following Tuesday night traffic stop in Topeka
Michael Vincent
Man in custody after stolen vehicle recovered in North Topeka
Topeka Rescue Mission (WIBW)
Point in Time Count of Homeless Persons
First Alert Mild
Wednesday forecast: Breezy and mild