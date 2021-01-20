Manhattan Fire Department fights afternoon hotel fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan fire crews are battling a blaze at the Hampton Inn.

Manhattan fire crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Hampton Inn at 501 E. Poyntz Ave. Dispatch received a call just before 2:30 p.m. with a report of smoke coming from the roof of the Hampton Inn.

According to dispatch, it was reported that there was a construction crew on the roof that was doing some grinding work and may have started a fire.

Crews said they arrived on the scene and found flames and smoke coming from the roof and immediately started a fire attack. They set up two aerial ladde3rs to get access to the roof and stretch hoses up. Crews also entered the front of the building to fight the fire from the inside.

Crews said they helped evacuate one person that was still inside the building upon their arrival. The resident was found o the second floor and crews were able to remove the person from the building safely.

Over 30 firefighters from Manhattan Fire, Riley County Fire, Blue Township Fire and Keats Fire were on the scene.

The Riley County Police Department, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Pottawatomie County EMS and Pottawatomie County emergency management were also on the scene.

Structure fire at the HAMPTON INN at 501 E POYNTZ AVE in Manhattan #wibw @wibw pic.twitter.com/LyuPsdqh6A — WIBW Becky Goff (@wibwbecky) January 20, 2021

As of 3:45 p.m., no injuries have been reported and crews are still working to extinguish the fire.

