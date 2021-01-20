Advertisement

Manhattan Fire Department fights afternoon hotel fire

Manhattan fire crews are working to extinguish a blaze at the Hampton Inn.
Manhattan fire crews are working to extinguish a blaze at the Hampton Inn.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan fire crews are battling a blaze at the Hampton Inn.

Manhattan fire crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Hampton Inn at 501 E. Poyntz Ave. Dispatch received a call just before 2:30 p.m. with a report of smoke coming from the roof of the Hampton Inn.

According to dispatch, it was reported that there was a construction crew on the roof that was doing some grinding work and may have started a fire.

Crews said they arrived on the scene and found flames and smoke coming from the roof and immediately started a fire attack. They set up two aerial ladde3rs to get access to the roof and stretch hoses up. Crews also entered the front of the building to fight the fire from the inside.

Crews said they helped evacuate one person that was still inside the building upon their arrival. The resident was found o the second floor and crews were able to remove the person from the building safely.

Over 30 firefighters from Manhattan Fire, Riley County Fire, Blue Township Fire and Keats Fire were on the scene.

The Riley County Police Department, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Pottawatomie County EMS and Pottawatomie County emergency management were also on the scene.

As of 3:45 p.m., no injuries have been reported and crews are still working to extinguish the fire.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Emporia 2-year-old found
Topeka Mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Topeka to close parts of Kansas Ave.
Josuah L. Herr, 39, of Topeka. was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with a...
Man booked into jail after Tuesday morning burglary, foot chase south of downtown Topeka
COVID-19 Resources

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
State gives Kansas counties go-ahead for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Former court clerk sentenced for misuse of public funds
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of...
Chiefs’ Mahomes practices, remains in concussion protocol
On Jan. 7, Gov. Laura Kelly released the phases in which the COVID-19 vaccine will be...
Riley County: Phase 2 vaccinations set to begin