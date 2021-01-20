Man in custody after stolen vehicle recovered in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 30-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after officers recovered a stolen vehicle in North Topeka, according to Shawnee County sheriff’s officials.

The man, Michael-Don A. Vincent, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with the incident.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said the stolen vehicle was recovered in the 2000 block of N.W. Tyler.

A deputy with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noticed a white Ford Crown Victoria parked at a business in the 2000 block of N.W. Tyler, officials said.

The deputy recognized the vehicle as matching the description of a Ford Crown Victoria that had been reported stolen in Topeka.

Upon further investigation, officials said, the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen.

The driver, later identified as Vincent, was taken into custody and was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felony possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials said Vincent also was booked in connection with misdemeanor warrants out of Shawnee County.

Topeka police officers assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.