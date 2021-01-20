Man arrested in December burglary and theft from Atchison pharmacy

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 39-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with the December burglary of an Atchison pharmacy in which drugs were reported stolen, according to KAIR Radio.

The arrested man was identified as Michael McGuire, of Atchison.

According to KAIR, McGuire was taken into custody Monday afternoon at a residence in the 1200 block of S. 7th Street in Atchison.

McGuire was arrested on an Atchison County District Court warrant that charged him with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property, KAIR said.

The break-in was reported early on Dec. 4 at the Kex RX Pharmacy at 807 Main St. in Atchison

McGuire was being held on a $20,000 bond at the Atchison County Jail.

KAIR reported that Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said McGuire also was arrested on a district court warrant charging him with misdemeanor theft on Dec. 2 from the Hundley Liquor store at 119 S. 9th St.

McGuire’s bond in that case was set at $2,500.

