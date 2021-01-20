KSHSAA approves to allow more spectators at winter sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State High School Activities Association has approved allowing more spectators at winter sports events.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association voted 46-26 on Wednesday afternoon to approve allowing four spectators per participant to attend winter events.

KSHSAA to make decisions regarding winter sports

The Kansas State High School Activities Association is meeting to discuss winter sports in the face of COVID-19. The KSHSAA meeting agenda states that the board will consider whether or not to allow more spectators at winter sports events.

