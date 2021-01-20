Advertisement

KSHSAA approves to allow more spectators at winter sports

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State High School Activities Association has approved allowing more spectators at winter sports events.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association voted 46-26 on Wednesday afternoon to approve allowing four spectators per participant to attend winter events.

KSHSAA to make decisions regarding winter sports

The Kansas State High School Activities Association is meeting to make decisions regarding winter sports.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association is meeting to discuss winter sports in the face of COVID-19. The KSHSAA meeting agenda states that the board will consider whether or not to allow more spectators at winter sports events.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Emporia 2-year-old found
Topeka Mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Topeka to close parts of Kansas Ave.
An early-morning fire on Tuesday destroyed a house at 1119 S.W. Clay. Five adult occupants were...
Five people escape early-morning house fire in central Topeka
Josuah L. Herr, 39, of Topeka. was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with a...
Man booked into jail after Tuesday morning burglary, foot chase south of downtown Topeka

Latest News

On Jan. 7, Gov. Laura Kelly released the phases in which the COVID-19 vaccine will be...
Riley County: Phase 2 vaccinations set to begin across state
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Marshall, Davids, Estes attend inauguration of President Joe Biden
Melvin Avery, Terrance Wright and Jaquan Bridges-Alberty were arrested following a Tuesday...
Three arrested following Tuesday night traffic stop in Topeka
Michael Vincent
Man in custody after stolen vehicle recovered in North Topeka