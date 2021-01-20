KS law enforcement boosts security ahead of Inauguration Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of Inauguration Day, security remains a high priority in the statehouse area.

The Eisenhower, Curtis and Landon state office buildings are closed through the end of Wednesday and the statehouse is closed to the public.

The only group to apply for a permit through Capitol Police withdrew their request but law enforcement remains on alert.

“What we are doing is to continue to monitor the situation and taking information that we get from our intelligence officers seriously so that we can plan accordingly to that information that comes in,” said Lt. Candice Breshears of the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP).

“We will continue to have an increased presence in and around the capitol in the coming days just to make sure we can keep everyone in the area safe.”

Breshears said to expect security measures similar to the situation seen in recent days

“We will continue to have an increased presence in the capitol and around the capitol in the following days and our goal is to keep everyone as safe as possible,” she said.

The Topeka Police Department said they will boost their presence as well.

They and other law enforcement agencies will monitor intelligence, and offer support if needed.

In a statement, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office told 13 NEWS they anticipate business as usual on Inauguration Day.

They added, “we greatly respect those persons that exercise their first amendment rights, and go about that pursuit in a lawful and respectful way”.

While officials say there is no credible threat to the area, officers will look out to make sure everyone is safe.

“We will continue to do what we can to make sure not only the capitol grounds are safe but the surrounding areas as well,” Breshears said.

“There is an increased presence now in and around the capitol and we will continue to monitor the situation throughout the week.”

