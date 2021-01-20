Advertisement

Kansas sees just over 3,500 new cases of COVID-19

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen just over 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days, according to the Department of Health and Environment.

Along with the 3,590 new cases, there were 50 new deaths and 123 new hospitalizations since Monday.

There are currently 346 active clusters across the state. ICU beds are at 34 percent availability, and ventilators are at 81 percent availability.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Emporia 2-year-old found
Topeka Mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Topeka to close parts of Kansas Ave.
An early-morning fire on Tuesday destroyed a house at 1119 S.W. Clay. Five adult occupants were...
Five people escape early-morning house fire in central Topeka
Josuah L. Herr, 39, of Topeka. was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with a...
Man booked into jail after Tuesday morning burglary, foot chase south of downtown Topeka

Latest News

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Marshall, Davids, Estes attend inauguration of President Joe Biden
Melvin Avery, Terrance Wright and Jaquan Bridges-Alberty were arrested following a Tuesday...
Three arrested following Tuesday night traffic stop in Topeka
Michael Vincent
Man in custody after stolen vehicle recovered in North Topeka
Topeka Rescue Mission (WIBW)
Point in Time Count of Homeless Persons