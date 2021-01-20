Kansas sees just over 3,500 new cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen just over 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days, according to the Department of Health and Environment.

Along with the 3,590 new cases, there were 50 new deaths and 123 new hospitalizations since Monday.

There are currently 346 active clusters across the state. ICU beds are at 34 percent availability, and ventilators are at 81 percent availability.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.