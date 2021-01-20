Kansas releases COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard for the State of Kansas is now live.

Governor Laura Kelly says a collaboration with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has helped to create a new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard for Kansas. She said the dashboard will be updated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays by 12:30 p.m.

As of Jan. 20, Kansas’ vaccination data is as follows:

Vaccinated 111,905 people,

Administered 129,349 total vaccine doses,

Distributed 202,225 vaccine doses.

The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard can be found by clicking here.

