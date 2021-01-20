Kansas releases COVID-19 vaccine dashboard
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard for the State of Kansas is now live.
Governor Laura Kelly says a collaboration with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has helped to create a new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard for Kansas. She said the dashboard will be updated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays by 12:30 p.m.
As of Jan. 20, Kansas’ vaccination data is as follows:
- Vaccinated 111,905 people,
- Administered 129,349 total vaccine doses,
- Distributed 202,225 vaccine doses.
The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard can be found by clicking here.
