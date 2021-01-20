K-State introduces employee self-reporting form for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University will be launching an updated online dashboard to include employees who have tested positive for or been exposed to COVID-19.

Completion of the anonymous form is optional, but the University is encouraging employees to self-report close contact with a COVID-positive individual or their own COVID-19 diagnosis.

The information provided in the form will be collected by the university’s risk and compliance officer to be displayed in the online COVID-19 dashboard, which will launch on January 27.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.