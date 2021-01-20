Hearing delayed for man accused of shooting teens

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Court’s closure for inaugural security precautions has delayed the preliminary hearing for the man accused of shooting two teenagers that stole a political sign of his.

The Preliminary hearing for Robert Sinner is now set for February 23.

Sinner is charged with counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Halloween night in the 1300 block of NW Eugene. TPD says one teen was found shot, inside a car that crashed, two other teens showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds a short time later. Sinner turned himself in a week after the incident. The teen driving the car was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly trying to hit a man with his car.

