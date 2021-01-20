Advertisement

Harmon, Harkless lead Oklahoma to 76-50 win over K-State

Kansas State forward Davion Bradford (21) grabs a rebound in front of Oklahoma forward Kur...
Kansas State forward Davion Bradford (21) grabs a rebound in front of Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — De’Vion Harmon scored 16 points, Elijah Harkless had eight points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals and Oklahoma beat Kansas State 76-50, handing the Wildcats their fifth-straight loss.

Oklahoma closed the first half on a 15-2 run — with nine points by Harmon — for a 32-24 lead. Harmon and Harkless made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions as Oklahoma took its first double-digit lead during a 14-4 spurt to open the second half. Alondes Williams added 13 points and Kur Kuath had 12 points and five blocks for Oklahoma. DaJuan Gordon scored 13 points for Kansas State.

Kansas State (5-10, 1-6 in Big 12 play) return home to play West Virginia Saturday, Jan. 23 at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Laura Kelly Unified Testing Strategies
Gov. Kelly closing Capitol Complex, administration buildings Tuesday and Wednesday
COVID-19 Resources
Topeka Mayor tests positive for COVID-19
William L. Bari
Topeka man arrested on meth count in Jackson County
2-year-old Kyrese Cabrera-Downs was last seen with his grandmother, Jessica Downs
Emporia Police looking for missing child

Latest News

Emporia State reschedules basketball games while another MIAA program deals with COVID-19...
Emporia State hoops makes schedule changes
Wake Forest Demon Deacons assistant coach Brett Ballard gives instructions to the team during...
Ichabods ranked 7th in NABC rankings
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters the injury tent during the second half of...
REPORTS: Chiefs Mahomes takes “big steps” forward in NFL’s concussion protocol
FILE -Duke's Jahlil Okafor (15) and Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky (44) battle for the ball at the...
NCAA announces tighter schedule for March Madness