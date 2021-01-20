Gov. Kelly, local churches take part in national memorial for COVID-19 victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bells tolled in Topeka Tuesday as a part of a nation-wide memorial, honoring the more than 400,000 Americans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

the national memorial was planned by The Inaugural Committee Of President- Elect Joe Biden. Governor Laura Kelly, and some area churches joined in as well.

“To heal, we must remember and its hard sometimes to remember, but that’s how we heal. Its important to do that as a nation and that’s why we’re here today, between sundown and dusk, let us shine the lights in the darkness along the sacred pool of reflection and remember all who we’ve lost,” said President-Elect, Joe Biden.

Biden’s Inaugural Committee invited everyone across the nation to join in by lighting buildings and ringing church bells for a national moment of remembrance, as the nation passed 400,000 deaths.

“Tonight, we grieve and begin healing together, though we may be physically separated, we, the American people are united in spirit,” said Vice President- Elect Kamala Harris.

Bells tolled across the capital city as darkness began to fall, including at Mount Hope Cemetery and Grace Cathedral.

“So today service is in line with everything else that has been going on with not only trying to honor those for their lives but to acknowledge them in a powerful and positive way and its a way to celebrate life even though these lives have been cut short by Covid,” said Steve Burk, the music director at Grace Cathedral.

Also In Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly kept the statehouse lights on to honor COVID victims. The Empire State Building, The Space Needle in Seattle and many other landmarks across the nation took part as well.

