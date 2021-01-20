Good Kids: Eisenhower 6th grader spent winter break giving back

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local school is celebrating a good kid who is “blessing” others with her care for her community.

Kenslee Young is a sixth grader at Eisenhower Middle School. Kenslee spent the last two weekends in December, going around, collecting donations for the “Blessing Boxes” around Topeka. She kicked in her birthday gifts, too.

Blessing Boxes are enclosed boxes placed in various areas. People are invited to pitch in canned goods and other supplies, and people are invited to take what they need as well.

Last weekend, Kenslee took all the items she collected and filled 17 blessing boxes! It’s not a one-time thing, either. Kenslee does this several times a year.

Someone sent a note about Kenslee’s efforts to her school. The Eisenhower administrators asked her about it, and Kenslee told them, “I don’t know what the big deal is - it makes my heart happy!”

The Eisenhower team says they are super-proud of Kenslee, and wanted to give her recognition for her efforts. 13 NEWS agrees and joins in thanking Kenslee for making our community a better place.

