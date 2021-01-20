Advertisement

Garden City man killed in head-on crash Tuesday in western Kansas

An 87-year-old Garden City man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash in Rush County...
An 87-year-old Garden City man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash in Rush County in western Kansas, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUSH CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - An 87-year-old Garden City man was killed in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Rush County in western Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Joseph Homer Rainman,

The collision was reported at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday on US-183 highway, about 3 miles south of Rush Center.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2017 Toyota passenger car that was northbound on US-183 crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2021 Chrysler passenger car head-on.

Rainman, who was driving the Chrysler, was transported to Hays Medical Center in Hays, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Rainman wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Toyota, Olivia Grace Hanigan, 19, of Garden City, was taken to Hays Medical Center for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Hanigan was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

