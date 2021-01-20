Former court clerk sentenced for misuse of public funds

LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Seward County court clerk has been sentenced for the misuse of public funds.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a former Seward County District Court clerk has been sentenced to pay $2,962 in restitution and serve 12 months of probation for her conviction on one count of misuse of public funds.

According to Schmidt, Sonia B. Johnson, 57, was sentenced on Tuesday by retired Ellis County Judge Edward Bouker during proceedings held via videoconference. He said Johnson was also ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and serve 12 months of probation with an underlying sentence of six months in prison. He said Bouker accepted Johnson’s no contest plea on the charge in August.

Schmidt said Johnson was convicted for taking over $8,000 in voided traffic court payments, which is a non-person felony. He said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation found that Johnson had returned most of the money, but left the court short by $2,962.

Schmidt said the case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jon Noble of the Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division in the Office of the Kansas Attorney General.

