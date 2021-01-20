Emporia Rescue Mission getting closer to moving to new location

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a decade-long search, the Emporia Rescue Mission is getting closer to moving to a new location.

On Tuesday, the Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a conditional use permit that would allow the Mission to move into a building that formerly housed the Amend Girl Scout Center, according to KVOE Radio.

Emporia Rescue Mission Director Lee Alderman said the Girl Scout Center, located at 1236 E. 12th, fits the organization’s needs like no other building since a search began for a new facility 10 years ago.

The Girl Scout building was put up for sale in October.

KVOE said with the recommendation, the next -- and possible final -- step in the process is approval by the Emporia City Commission.

KVOE said the earliest date the matter could come before the city commission is Feb. 3.

In the meantime, KVOE reports the Emporia Rescue Mission continues raising $400,000 to purchase the building.

The Emporia Rescue Mission is seeking donations to match a $50,000 Preston Family Trust grant by the end of January.

If that goal is reached, Alderman says, fundraising should be completed.

The present mission is located at 1119 Merchant St., just southwest of the Emporia State University campus.

