Councilman Mike Padila elected as deputy mayor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council elected a new deputy mayor at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

The Council voted 9-0 to elect Councilman Mike Padilla.

Both Padilla and Councilman Mike Lesser were both nominated because they have served on the council for the longest time without serving as deputy mayor. Lesser withdrew his nomination and nominated Padilla.

Padilla will serve the role as mayor in City Council meetings when Mayor Michelle De La Isla is absent.

