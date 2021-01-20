Advertisement

City of Topeka shares vaccine PSA

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka released a PSA created by the Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team, advising people to continue following COVID-19 precautions even after receiving a vaccine.

The video explains that the vaccines available do not work immediately, and take a period of time before building your body’s immunity to the virus. That’s why it is important to continue wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, and washing your hands until that immunity is built.

