Chiefs’ Mahomes practices, remains in concussion protocol

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, raising hopes the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday’s AFC title game against Buffalo.

The Chiefs typically breeze through practice on Wednesday with little contact before ramping things up on Thursday, and coach Andy Reid said that fit perfectly with what Mahomes was able to do.

Reid didn’t say what phase of the five-step process Mahomes is in to be cleared to play, but the work he described his quarterback doing coincides with the fourth step.

