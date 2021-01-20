Chiefs’ Mahomes practices, remains in concussion protocol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, raising hopes the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday’s AFC title game against Buffalo.

The Chiefs typically breeze through practice on Wednesday with little contact before ramping things up on Thursday, and coach Andy Reid said that fit perfectly with what Mahomes was able to do.

Reid didn’t say what phase of the five-step process Mahomes is in to be cleared to play, but the work he described his quarterback doing coincides with the fourth step.

“If he can’t do that, he’s probably not passing protocol.”#Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on how the injury status of Patrick Mahomes changes whether the quarterback will run the ball. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/mk4DSCXNjd — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) January 20, 2021

