TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car was hit by a train in North Topeka Tuesday evening.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed that the collision occured around 5:30 p.m. at NW St. John and NW Polk St. It isn’t clear if anyone was injured.

13 NEWS is monitoring the situation and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.