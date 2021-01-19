World War II practice bomb delivered to Onaga Museum

ONAGA, Kan. (WIBW) - A World War II practice bomb was found in an Onaga pasture and turned over to Fort Riley. Now it will spend its days in the Onaga historical museum.

“We are returning a bomb that we certified inert, we borrowed it from the Onaga historical museum, we are returning it to them on a permanent loan so it can be displayed in their lovely museum,” said Blake Zenteno, executive officer, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion.

A piece of history made its way to the museum Monday courtesy of Fort Riley.

The bomb was found in a pasture near a practice range south of Onaga that was active during the war.

The Fort Riley Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion took the bomb to ensure it was safe.

“They contacted the police department, they were concerned about the bomb and then we verified that it had no explosive hazards, we returned it to them because it’s an important piece and to basically give important background to the area that we’re living in.”

It will spend its time in the community representing the past and educating the future.

“This bomb will be an artifact that brings home the fact that we had over a hundred local people involved in world war 2 and as students come in they can begin to see and touch and feel what their ancestors would have gone through,” said president of the Onaga Historical Society, Debbie Berges.

